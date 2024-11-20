Highway 6 reduced to one lane at milepost 35

Highway 6 is reduced to one lane at milepost 35 according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for what the Oregon Department of Transportation described as a sunken grade.

The sheriff’s office briefly closed the roadway, but said one lane would remain open while urging motorists to find another route.

“The roadway has become unsafe for vehicles,” The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at 5:26 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. “Work crews are on the way, but travel in this area will be restricted for some time.”

The area is prone to landslides and the roadway in that area is already rough and uneven.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available and confirmed.