Highway 6 back to one lane after initial repairs fail to stop sinking westbound lane

Highway 6 is back down to one lane near the Gales Creek Campground at milepost 35 after the highway sunk again Thursday morning.

The Oregon Department of Transportation had made repairs Wednesday morning and into the afternoon to a sunken grade after heavy rains hit the area.

Photo of the Highway 6 repair Nov. 20, 2024 courtesy Dan Powell, used with permission

The state agency successfully opened both lanes around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

But the opening was short lived. By Thursday morning, the highway was back to one lane, and this time, ODOT isn’t certain when the westbound lane will reopen.

“With similar and further sinking this morning, we expect to flag traffic until the lane can be stabilized, and the surface repaired,” ODOT said in a statement. “This means the lane closure may last beyond today.”

ODOT urged travelers to slow down around workers, and to keep up to date on the situation by visiting tripcheck.com.