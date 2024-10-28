Highway 47 closed for crash between Osterman Road and Spreadborough Road

Highway 47 was closed between Osterman Road and Spreadborough Road for a crash Forest Grove Fire & Rescue described as serious in a social media post issued shortly after 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
The fire agency said that a Life Flight Network helicopter was landing to take a patient to a local hospital. At 10 p.m., FGF&R crews and medical crews had cleared the scene, but the highway remained close while the Oregon State Police investigated the scene of the crash with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
View Larger Map
The approximate location of the crash
Also assisting on scene were crews from Banks Fire District, AMR, and the Forest Grove Police Department.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.