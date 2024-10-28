Highway 47 closed for crash between Osterman Road and Spreadborough Road

Highway 47 was closed between Osterman Road and Spreadborough Road for a crash Forest Grove Fire & Rescue described as serious in a social media post issued shortly after 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

The fire agency said that a Life Flight Network helicopter was landing to take a patient to a local hospital. At 10 p.m., FGF&R crews and medical crews had cleared the scene, but the highway remained close while the Oregon State Police investigated the scene of the crash with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The approximate location of the crash

Also assisting on scene were crews from Banks Fire District, AMR, and the Forest Grove Police Department.