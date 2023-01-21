Highway 47 closed between Banks and Forest Grove after fatal crash

Update: Highway 47 has reopened, according to ODOT’s tripcheck.com.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Highway 47 would be closed from NW Spreadborough Lane to NW Osterman Rd for “multiple hours” after a crash Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office confirmed just after 3 p.m. that one person had died and that the closure would continue for several hours while Oregon State Police investigated.

The sheriff’s office said that the crash had resulted in serious injuries, but did not immediately divulge further information on the status of those involved nor the number or type of vehicle.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue also described the crash as serious, noting they were on the scene. A photo posted by the agency also confirmed the presence of Banks Fire District’s Heavy Rescue 13 and a Metro West ambulance.

A crash resulting in no injuries closed Highway 6 earlier Saturday at the icy summit of Oregon’s northern Coast Range.

This story has been updated with new information from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office