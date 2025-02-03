Highway 26 reopens after closure west of Timber near Music Road

Highway 26 reopened around 9:25 p.m., The Elsie-Vinemaple Rural Fire Protection District said.

“The road is solid ice. Please stay home,” the district urged.

Original story below:

Roads throughout the region are icing up, and Highway 26 is closed several miles west of the Timber Junction.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s tripcheck.com, the highway is closed between mile posts 30 and 31 close to Music Road near the Clatsop and Tillamook County line about six miles west of Timber Road.

“HWY 26 is CLOSED in both directions until further notice,” the Elsie-Vinemaple Rural Fire Protection District said in a social media post made at 8:26 p.m.

The agency, which borders the Banks Fire District to the west traveling toward Seaside, had already warned roads were getting worse just after 7 p.m.

“If you don’t need to travel please stay home,” the district said then. “If you must venture out, please make sure you and your vehicle are prepared for winter travel.”

Traffic cameras at Timber Road and Highway 26 and on Highway 47 near Stub Stewart State Park showed snow covering the roadway.

Washington County Land Use and Transportation previously shared a four-page booklet (.pdf from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website nhtsa.gov) with information on traveling in winter weather.