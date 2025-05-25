Highway 26 closed near Music Road for crash

Click below for the updated story.

A crash has closed Highway 26 west of the Timber Junction.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation’s tripcheck.com, the crash occurred near Music Road, west of the four county point area.

“Use an alternate route,” ODOT said.

First responders were first dispatched to the crash just after 6 p.m., according to the Pulsepoint app.

This is a developing story and may be updated as information becomes confirmed.