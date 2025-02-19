Crash, Highway 26, News

Highway 26 closed for crash near Banks

Update: The highway has reopened, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation

A crash on Highway 26 just west of the interchange with Highway 6 has resulted in the highway’s closure, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday evening.

According to the state’s tripcheck.com, all lanes were closed on Highway 26 as of the latest update made around 8:30 p.m.

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

