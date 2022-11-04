Highway 26 closed at Highway 6 junction following nearby crash

A serious crash near the intersection of Highway 26, Banks Road, and Harrison Road has closed Highway 26 at the Highway 6 junction.

Highway 47, which would usually serve as a detour route, remains closed just west of Banks due to a bridge replacement project that has gone well past the original completion date.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said a detour around the crash was established.

Highway 47 was also closed following a fatal crash between Banks and Forest Grove Thursday.

