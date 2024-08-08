Hagg Lake closes for firefighting efforts

A wildfire burning in the Cherry Grove area has prompted the closure of Hagg Lake to allow for aircraft to land and draw water to fight the fire burning south of the lake.
“Staff from Washington County Parks and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office will be at the lake to assist recreational visitors,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.
This is a developing story and more information will be published as it becomes available.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.