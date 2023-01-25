From the newsroom: Welcoming Jake Moore

Starting immediately (he’s already written two stories for us, publishing online this week and in print today), you’ll see a new byline on some stories published in this newspaper. Some of you may already recognize the name, because he’s a Banks area local.

Please join me in welcoming Jake Moore, who will be writing for the Banks Post and our sister publication, the Gales Creek Journal, over the next few months on a freelance basis.

I’ll let him introduce himself in his own words:

“My name is Jake Moore. I was born and raised here in Banks, Oregon, and have recently returned home after completing my Bachelor of Arts in Journalism at the University of Oregon. During my time in Eugene I wrote for the student run paper the Daily Emerald as a senior news reporter and served as a reporting intern at Eugene Weekly. I look forward to working with community members and reporting on local news.”

Jake can be reached at [email protected]

Chas Hundley, Editor