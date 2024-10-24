Friends of the Banks Public Library host October book sale

The Friends of the Banks Public Library will hold a book sale in the Banks Public Library’s Jane Moore Community Room starting Thursday Oct. 24 to Saturday, Oct. 26 and Monday, Oct. 28, skipping Sunday when the library is closed.

The sale hours on Thursday are 12 to 6 p.m., and Friday, Saturday, and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Friends of the Banks Public Library supports the efforts of the library with events like the book sale and pushes funds toward special projects, summer reading and other programs, and material purchases.

The group most recently raised funds to launch the Banks Library of Things.

The Friends can be found online. Annual memberships start at $25.

The Banks Public Library is located in Banks at 42461 NW Market Street. Contact library staff by phone at 503-324-1382, by email at [email protected] or find out more online.