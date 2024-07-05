Friday heat wave liveblog: Public Coast Farmstand opening event postponed

This story will be updated as new developments in the heat wave Friday, July 5 happen. This allows us to keep all the news in one place and push news out to our readers faster. The latest news will be at the top. Keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates to this liveblog, or simply refresh this story to see if anything new has happened.

Buxton’s Public Coast Farmstand cancels opening weekend due to heat wave

Originally scheduled to open Saturday and Sunday with two days of festivities including live music, the seasonal farmstand at Public Coast Farm bordering Highway 26 in Buxton has postponed their opening event due to the heat.

“After last year, we found the excessive temperatures unsafe for the team and the musicians,” the farm said in a social media post. “We greatly appreciate the excitement of returning to the farm and look forward to welcoming you back soon!”

Governor Tina Kotek Declares Extreme Heat Emergency

Oregon is in the midst of its first extreme heat wave of the summer, with temperatures soaring into the triple digits.

The forecast prompted Gov. Tina Kotek to declare an extreme heat emergency through Tuesday.

“Extreme weather events are now the new normal for Oregon. Right now, state and local governments are on a path to strengthen our preparedness and response, not only this year but for the years to come,” Kotek said.

AskWCSO’s July edition has water safety tips

We usually publish this in a distinct column, but the tips are timely as many people may attempt to seek to escape the heat wave by hitting the water. Here’s this month’s AskWCSO column, produced by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which features water safety tips this month.

Our summer safety guide blog post will provide you with essential tips from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on how to have a safe and enjoyable summer season. Join us as we explore strategies for a fun and secure summer for you and your loved ones.

In this three-part series, we delve into important topics such as:

Water Safety

Warm days offer the possibility of new and fun summer experiences, many of which occur near a pool or open body of water. Keep yourself and your loved ones safe while trying to stay cool.

Travel Safety

Planning on traveling this summer? If you plan to be away from home for a few days or more, don’t give criminals clues that you are not home. Consider these precautionary measures to help keep your home and belongings safe while you are away.

Home Alone Safety

With summer break here, you may be wondering if your child is old enough to stay home alone. This question is challenging because it depends on the child’s maturity. Ask yourself some important questions to help inform your decision.

You can find more information about these helpful tips online.