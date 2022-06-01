Free Fishing Weekend returns June 4 and 5

Free Fishing Weekend will return to Oregon on June 4 and 5, this Saturday and Sunday, the second of three such “Free Fishing Weekends” to be held in 2022.

On those days, fishing, crabbing, and clamming is free to all residents and non-residents, meaning no fishing licenses or tags, including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement are required.

“The SMALL PRINT: Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply,” ODFW said.