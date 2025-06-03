Free fishing weekend is back June 7 and 8

The second free fishing weekend of the year is June 7 and 8.

That means on Saturday and Sunday, June 7 and 8, fishing is free in Oregon.



Oregon State Parks also offer free parking and camping on Saturday.

Fishing, crabbing, and clamming is free to all residents and non-residents, meaning no fishing licenses or tags, including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement are required.

You still have to follow the rest of the fishing regulations though.

Here’s a good starting point for those unfamiliar with fishing in Oregon.

Locally, Hagg Lake will host a fishing event June 7 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by I’m Hooked, Inc.

The lake is expected to be stocked with 2,666 legal-size trout and 1,950 trophy trout—trout that are at least 15 inches—in advance of the event.

“Community mentors will help guide your child and family in the art of fishing, nature, health, and wellness and instill a love and passion to enjoy for years to come,” the organization’s website said.

Rods, reels, bait and tackle and life jackets will be provided, and the group plans to bring a bb gun and archery range as well. A first-come, first-served boating experience is available.

Online registrations are open through 12 p.m. Wednesday, and onsite registrations will be open the day of the event, the group said.

The next free fishing weekend is Nov. 28-29.