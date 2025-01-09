Four applicants seek open seat on Banks City Council

On Tuesday, January 14, the Banks City Council will meet for a regular city council meeting. During the work session and city council meeting, it’s expected that the council will interview and select a new city council member from a pool of four applicants to fill a seat vacated by Marsha Kirk, who resigned to become mayor.

Kirk will be sworn in as mayor at the same meeting.

The vacant term, which will expire December 31, 2026 will likely be filled by one of these four applicants (the city council could also vote for none of the applicants):

Stephanie Jones

Debra Berry

Megan Blake

April Cannon

Two of those names will be familiar to those who follow Banks’ city leadership and politics. Jones, who ran for reelection as mayor in November lost to Kirk and just finished her term as mayor December 31.

Similarly, Berry ran against incumbent City Councilor Marilyn McCalister in November and also lost. Since then, Berry applied for a different vacant city council seat in December and was passed over in favor of a different applicant, Pearcia Bogroff, who was sworn in Dec. 10 to fill the remainder of former Councilor Catherine Sawyer’s term.

During the Tuesday city council meeting, the candidates will be interviewed and then, if the same process from December’s council appointment procedure is followed, councilors will vote privately on a paper ballot for their choice. The votes are not, in fact, secret; they are considered a matter of public record under Oregon’s public records laws.

Should the city of Banks decline to publish the results, this newspaper will file a public records request for them.

The Banks Post reached out to all four candidates with a brief written questionnaire. All four candidates acknowledged they had received the questionnaire; two filled it out and are included as answered, with only minor changes made for punctuation and readability.

Former Mayor Stephanie Jones declined comment, while Debra Berry did not return the questionnaire by this newspaper’s publishing deadline.

April Cannon

Banks Post: Why do you want to serve on the Banks City Council?

April Cannon: I’ve been a proud resident of Banks for 2 years, having moved from the Midwest. Banks feels like home, and I’m passionate about contributing to its growth. Serving on the City Council would allow me to bring a fresh perspective rooted in empathy, inclusivity, and innovation.

In my work in energy efficiency, I collaborate with the Energy Trust of Oregon to support underserved communities. I also lead DEI initiatives and serve in leadership roles that have honed my advocacy skills. I’m committed to affordable housing, environmental sustainability, and community engagement, and I believe we can make Banks an even better place to live and thrive.

BP: If appointed, what do you hope to accomplish in your almost two-year term on the city council?

AC: If appointed, I hope to accomplish several key goals during my term on the City Council. I aim to enhance affordable housing options, promote environmental sustainability, and strengthen community engagement. By leveraging my background in energy efficiency and leadership roles, I plan to bring innovative solutions to these critical areas.

I would also like to focus on enhancing the city’s identity, cohesion, and image, and planning an inclusive and sustainable community. I am committed to protecting the well-being of future generations by advancing environmental sustainability and promoting the understanding and appreciation of community connections and cultural diversity. My commitment to empathy, inclusivity, and collaboration will guide my efforts to ensure all residents feel heard and valued.

BP: What skills, experiences, or perspectives do you bring to the council, and how would they help you effectively represent the residents of Banks?

AC: While I have not yet had the opportunity to serve on a City board or commission, I bring relevant experience from my roles in other organizations. I currently serve as the Secretary for the Northwest Strategic Energy Management Chapter and as Co-Chair for the AESP Women in Energy. In these positions, I have been actively involved in leadership, strategic planning, and community engagement for 2+ years here in Oregon.

I also lead Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives at my company, where I focus on creating inclusive environments and advocating for equitable access to resources. My experience in business development and event planning has further honed my organizational and collaborative skills.

These roles have equipped me with a strong foundation in governance, advocacy, and community service, which I am eager to bring to the Banks City Council.

Megan Blake

Banks Post: Why do you want to serve on the Banks City Council?

Megan Blake: As a long time resident of Banks, I feel it is my responsibility to do all I can to help this community that I am proud to call home. My family has lived here for many generations, in fact my children will be the 6th generation to graduate from Banks High School. There are many big changes facing our small town. I’m hoping to be a part of helping the community have more of a voice in these matters moving forward. So that we can continue to keep our small town strong.

BP: If appointed, what do you hope to accomplish in your almost two-year term on the city council?

MB: If appointed I would hope to accomplish a deeper sense of communication as well as better transparency between our council and our community members. I hope with more communication more members will find ways to be involved too.

My biggest hope for my term on city council would be, to help modify current state laws to further protect small towns from future over development. There needs to be changes made to the law, but these changes can only be made at the state level. I believe being a part of city council would give me more of a voice and a larger platform for this.

BP: What skills, experiences, or perspectives do you bring to the council, and how would they help you effectively represent the residents of Banks?

MB: My previous experience with council comes from my college years. When I was there, I was a senator of social sciences. While serving as a senator, I had the privilege to be a part of many positive changes for the students as well as our university. The degrees that I have in Criminal Justice and Psychology, were an incredible foundation for when I was a C.A.S.A. worker at Washington County. My job was to advocate for women, children and all people who felt that they didn’t have a voice to use.

Now, I am a mom to 4 amazing kids who all attend Banks. All of my children also play sports within the community. These days I work as a professional makeup artist in fashion, T.V. and bridal. I would say that my background is very versatile, but it has always been about serving others as well as my community. I believe that we as a town need fresh perspective within our council. I intend to use my background and years of being an advocate, to be a positive voice for this community.

The Jan. 14 city council meeting and work session is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Visit the city of Banks community calendar for links to the agenda for times, agendas, and more information.