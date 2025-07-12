Forest Grove’s Concours d’Elegance returns for 51st year

More than 300 “rare, vintage, and historically significant” vehicles are expected to appear at a long-running car show in Forest Grove that will blend a judged competition with raising money for student scholarships.

Celebrating its 51st anniversary, the annual Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance will be returning Sunday, July 20, to the campus of Pacific University. The event will feature classic and preserved vehicles from all eras of automotive history, and will serve as the largest long-running fundraiser for the Forest Grove Rotary Club’s scholarship program.

The event is said to feature many world-class cars, including a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTS/4 NART Spider. This vehicle received “second in class at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and is one of two aluminum cars ever made of that model,” according to a press release from Concours spokesperson Jeff Zurschmeide.

“Each vehicle has been meticulously restored or preserved as close to as-new condition as possible,” said Zurschmeide in a press release.

The event will showcase vehicles from across the Pacific Northwest, many owned by local automotive enthusiasts, according to longtime Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance Chairman Geoff Johnston.

“What makes us unique is our history of community involvement. The cars that you see on the campus of Pacific University come from throughout the Pacific Northwest, and they are world-class examples of rare and interesting machines,” said Johnston.

Johnston encourages visitors to “stop and talk to the people showing their cars, and you’ll learn more than you thought possible.”

This year’s event will be presented by Tandem Classic Cars of Portland, according to Zurschmeide. Doherty Ford, Washington Trust Bank, McMenamins Grand Lodge, Country Financial, Crane Data Centers, Kings Cross Automotive, Vintage Underground and Chubb Collector Car Insurance are additional supporters of the event.

“The Concours itself is far from the only activity available on the event weekend. On Saturday morning, July 19, anyone can come to downtown Forest Grove to see many of the Concours cars gather and head out on a Vineyard Driving Tour,” said Zurschmeide in a press release.

In addition to exhibiting restored and classic vehicles, this event will also recognize several significant automotive anniversaries.

“This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first turbocharged Porsche street cars, as well as the 60th anniversary of the Shelby Mustangs from Ford,” said Zurschmeide in a press release. “The Concours will also celebrate the air-cooled Porsche 911 (1965-1998) and a general recognition of the cars of the 1950s,” Zurschmeide continued.

Judging Chairman of the Concours Tom Raabe says that “Porsche is one of the most storied automotive brands in history.”

“The legacy of performance is matched by the drama of the personal stories of the Porsche family and the many victories in every category of motor sports,” Raabe said.

The event will also provide musical entertainment for its guests by well-known Portland pianist Michael Allen Harrison.

While the Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance draws attention to its restored and vintage automobiles, it also plays a significant role in supporting local education.

“Proceeds from the Concours are used to fund the Rotary Club of Forest Grove’s Scholarship Fund, benefiting graduating seniors from Forest Grove, Banks and Gaston high schools, and scholarships for local students attending Pacific University,” said Zurschmeide in a press release.

“Over the first 49 years of the event, the Forest Grove Concours d’Elegance has raised over $1.2 million for the Rotary Club’s Scholarship Program,” according to Zurschmeide.