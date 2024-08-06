Five acre fire torches wheat field on Greenville Road

About 5 acres of a partially cut and uncut wheat field burned Tuesday afternoon near Roy, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said.

According to a press release issued Tuesday evening, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue was dispatched to reports of a field fire in the 41400 block of NW Greenville Road near Roy.

Minutes later, crews found two acres had already burned in a cut portion of the field—and were spreading towards uncut areas.

“While crews were working on extinguishing front of the fire, it had spread through a drainage ditch and into an adjoining field with a barn nearby,” FGF&R said.

The fire was upgraded by an incident commander to a second alarm fire, which brought in neighboring agencies — the Cornelius Fire Department, Banks Fire District, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and Washington County Sheriff’s Office — to fight the flames.

“Due to [the] quick actions of the firefighters on scene, they were able to quickly stop the fire from spreading,” FGF&R said.

At 4 p.m., the fire was deemed under control, and additional units heading to the fire were canceled.

The cause, according to FGF&R, was a combine processing the wheat field.

“It is unknown if the machinery malfunctioned or hit a rock, causing a spark,” FGF&R said.

This story has been updated with information and additional photographs from a Forest Grove Fire & Rescue press release.

Photo courtesy FGF&R Photo courtesy FGF&R