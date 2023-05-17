First Election Results: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Board

Polls have closed for the May 16 special district election, and the Washington County Elections Division has released the first count of ballots already received.

Another batch is expected Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

For readers in Roy and Mountaindale who live within Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue boundaries, their ballots had two seats up for grabs on the board.

In position 4, incumbent Randy Lauer faces challenger Ataur Sarkar. The first batch of results showed Lauer with a commanding lead of 84.1% of the vote to Sarkar’s 15.5%.

In position 5, incumbent Justin Dillingham faces challenger Mohammad Kabir. The first batch of results showed Dillingham on the path to victory with 89.6% of the vote to Kabir’s 10%.

Unlock all stories and support the independent Banks Post newsroom with a digital subscription.

Results will be continue to be posted to the county’s voter turnout webpage and submitted to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

The county plans to report vote totals again tonight at 10 p.m., then Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m., Friday May 19 at 4 p.m., and again on Friday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

The final report will come Monday, June 1 at 4 p.m. when the vote is certified.

Where’s my ballot?

Washington County voters can track the status of their ballot through BallotTrax.