Fireworks, races, hot dog eating contest: Banks will have a blast on Independence Day

Banks’ Independence Day celebrations, from a free event held on the grounds of Sunset Park, races at Sunset Speedway to fireworks overhead that evening are sure to draw crowds.

With Forest Grove’s long-running fireworks show still out of commission, Banks will draw crowds from much larger communities to see the show.

Free 4th of July celebration

The second iteration of a community celebration will be held on the grounds of Sunset Park, featuring live music, vendors, bingo, a talent show, and a hot dog eating contest.

“It is on a Friday this year, so we are anticipating big crowds,” said Banks Chamber of Commerce President Susie Jurgensen.

“It is a great chance to have a fun and affordable day for families and people visiting our area,” she added. “Talent show, games, face painting, bingo, and a great band to end the evening with.”

Hosted by the Banks Chamber of Commerce with support from Explore Tualatin Valley and Sunset Park, the celebration is rounded out with the help of volunteers and local small businesses.

The event will be held at Sunset Park, offering an easy hopping off place for those who wish to head to the races or later view the fireworks. The event was advertised as cash-only for the beer garden and other items requiring money.

Hot dog eating contest

New this year is the addition of a free hot dog eating contest, which will be held near the talent show stage. The contest is sponsored by Jim’s Market. The first place winner gets a $50 Jim’s market, and, while not explicitly stated, we’re guessing they get to keep the hot dogs they eat, too. Second place winners receive $25. Up to nine people per age group (19 and up, 12-18) will compete. A waiver will be required.

Bingo

A bingo game – 12 games with a $10 buy-in and a $500 blackout game will begin inside Schlegel Hall at 3:30 p.m. Bingo is sponsored by Vames Wang Sosa Hood Injury Lawyers.

Vendors

As of press time, at least 17 vendors are on tap at the festival, including Kona Shave Ice, Lyons Den Face Painting, barrel rides from the FFA, axe throwing by Splinter Alley and more.

EVENTS SCHEDULE

2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Beer Garden Opens

3 – 6 p.m.

Talent Show

Vendors

Free carnival games

3:30 p.m.

Bingo begins

6 p.m.

Hot dog eating contest

7 p.m.

Live music – Unpause

9:45ish

Fireworks

Those interested in volunteering for the event, donating an items as a prize for the talent show, or becoming a vendor were asked to email [email protected].

Speedway and fireworks show

Sunset Speedway will host the Star Spangled Celebration 2025, a race day on July 4 capped with the fireworks show, a joint effort between the city, the speedway, and the Banks business community. According to Banks Chamber of Commerce President Susie Jurgensen, the total funds raised for the fireworks show was $25,000. Of that total, $8,000 was donated by Sunset Speedway, the city said.

Other sponsors for the show include Lyda Excavating, TTM Technologies, Holt Homes, Jim’s Market, David Weekley Homes, Explore Tualatin Valley, Swatco, Contour Chiropractic, Ireland Law PC, Cain Petroleum, Inc., AKS Engineering & Forestry, Five Star Plumbers, Five Star Builders, Inc., Ninja Bowl Teriyaki, Banks Chamber of Commerce, Precision Pest NW, Uncommon Grove, Welcome Home Realty, Oak Village Shopping Center, Main Street Pizza, Fitness 1440, Impact Physical Therapy, Heavenly Ranch Boarding Stables, Be Joyful Salon & Boutique, Local Joy Coffee & Wine, Banks Hardware, Precision Pump, and Mott’s Carpet Cleaning, according to the city.

Pits open at 2 p.m., gates at 4 p.m., hot laps start at 5:30 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. will see the start of racing. When the final checkered flag is waved, fireworks will begin, typically around 10 p.m.

While viewing the fireworks show is free anywhere you can find a legal parking spot within view of the show, the tickets for the race are:

Adults: $20

Senior (62+), military, youths ages 13-17: $15

Kids (6-12) $8

Family (two adults and up to four kids): $55

Tickets can be purchased online at sunsetspeedwaypark.com.

Firework safety

Firework sales began Monday, and will legally continue until July 6. Fire season and a countywide burn ban went into effect Monday as well.

“Before lighting any fireworks, make sure you know what’s allowed where you are,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We want everyone to enjoy the holiday, but it’s critical to follow the law and avoid actions that could cause a fire or injury.”

Every year, local fire agencies are on high alert for fires sparked by fireworks.

Locally, fireworks may not be used in state parks like Buxton’s Stub Stewart State Park, in the Tillamook Forest, and in private lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry.

To help reduce the risk of fire and injury, fire officials urge Oregonians to follow the four Bs of safe fireworks use:

Be prepared : Have a bucket of water or a hose nearby.

: Have a bucket of water or a hose nearby. Be safe : Keep children and pets at a safe distance. Never use fireworks near dry grass or other flammable materials.

: Keep children and pets at a safe distance. Never use fireworks near dry grass or other flammable materials. Be responsible : Do not relight duds. Soak used fireworks in water before disposal.

: Do not relight duds. Soak used fireworks in water before disposal. Be aware: Use only legal fireworks and only where they are allowed.

Oregon law prohibits the possession, use, or sale of any fireworks that fly into the air, explode, or travel more than 12 feet horizontally on the ground without a permit from the state fire marshal,” the OSFM said “This includes items such as bottle rockets, Roman candles, and firecrackers.”

Those found in violation of the law could face a Class B misdemeanor, and be slapped with a fine of up to $2,500. And if an illegal firework, or misuse of a legal one causes damage, those responsible—or their parents—could be on the hook for damages and firefighting costs.

“For a safe celebration this Fourth of July, know the law, check local restrictions, and always keep it legal and safe,” the agency added.

Beyond just safety and legality, the city of Banks encouraged courtesy.

“We understand that fireworks can be particularly challenging for pets and individuals with PTSD, and other conditions,” the city said in a social media post about the annual fireworks show.

The city said it was committed to raising awareness about impacts to pets and people, and said that they were seeking “ways in the future to better accommodate all community members while still celebrating our traditions.”

Sunset Park is located in Banks at 12765 NW Main Street.