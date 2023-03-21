Fire hydrant flushing begins Friday in Banks

Starting Friday, the city of Banks plans to flush fire hydrants around town and perform valve maintenance.

What this means for local residents is twofold: First, public works staff will be working in and near roadways to loose water from hydrants around town.

“Please drive cautiously through and avoid areas where work is being performed,” the city noted.

Second, those turning on the tap could see discolored water coming out of their faucets.

That’s because it’s full of sediment which discolors the water. The city advised those who encounter this to shut it off and wait a few minutes and try again. After running cold water for a few minutes, if it’s clear, it’s safe to use.

If not, wait a few minutes and try again. There could be slight discoloration for a few hours.

“This discoloration only affects the appearance of the water, it does not affect water quality,” the city said. “There is no health hazard associated with discolored water.”

The city said to avoid washing laundry during the maintenance and start their next load by washing a dark load first.

The maintenance program flushes out sediment in the pipes and brings in fresh water, helps identify weaknesses in the system, and ensures that hydrants and valves are in good working order.

Those with questions or concerns were directed to Public Works Supervisor Conner Hayes at 503-324-5112 or [email protected].