Fire crews extinguish truck fire in Bacona

A vehicle fire was quickly extinguished in the Bacona community north of Buxton Sunday afternoon, according to the Banks Fire District.

The fire was the second “vehicle” type fire Banks crews responded to Sunday.

“Folks were out for a drive and started having engine lights on dash,” Banks Fire District Public Information Officer Scott Adams said in a message to the Banks Post.

Adams said the occupants pulled over, exited their pickup truck, and discovered it was on fire.

Fire crews were dispatched at 2:48 p.m. Sunday, March 2, according to the PulsePoint app.

“Our crews from Honrshuh Creek arrived and got the fire out quickly without any injuries or property damage other than the truck,” Adams said.