A Washington County sign in Hillsboro January 12, 2022. Photo: Chas Hundley
Find out how Washington County budgets taxpayer funds at Sept. 28 Town Hall

The Washington County Board of Commissioners will host the third of four planned county Town Halls this year Thursday, September 28 at 6 p.m., focusing on county budgeting, or how taxpayer money is spent at the county level . . .

