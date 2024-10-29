Feedback on proposed CPO program changes sought by Washington County

Washington County is seeking input on how to modernize the Community Participation Organizations (CPOs) program and the Committee for Community Involvement (CCI).

Launched in the 1970s as a way for communities to provide feedback to the county on a community by community basis, largely in regards to Oregon’s land use planning system, the program has grown over the years.

“Over the years, the program’s mission has expanded beyond this original scope to include other areas for engagement, but the framework documents supporting the structure and boundaries of the CPOs and the CCI have remained relatively unchanged for almost four decades,” the county said in a press release.

The modernization effort was first launched in 2021, the county said.

The Banks area recently saw the relaunch of CPO 14, which covers Banks, Buxton, Manning, and Timber.

Five areas of change are being explored, including modernizing language; updating the focus and scope of the program to focus more on land use and transportation in unincorporated areas; removing community elections of local CPO leadership in favor of county board appointments; changing and clarifying program requirements; and redrawing CPO boundaries.

Now, an online survey and an in-person and online listening session are being held to gather feedback.

The survey can be found online.

The in-person listening session is scheduled for Tuesday, October 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Merlo Station High School (1841 SW Merlo Drive, Beaverton).

An online listening session via Zoom is scheduled for Wednesday, November 13 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87387258169).

(Interpretation services available upon request by contacting [email protected] by November 8.)

“In the coming months, staff will compile all of the input received and share it with the Board of County Commissioners,” the county said. “This feedback will inform the development of a new Board resolution and order to memorialize the CPO Modernization project, expected in the first quarter of 2025.”