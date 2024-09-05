‘End of Summer’ celebration will be held September 8

A Community End of Summer Celebration will be held Sunday, September 8 at Greenville City Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hosted by the city of Banks’ Park, Recreation and Tree Board, the event will feature live music, food trucks, a cornhole event, a sidewalk chalk art contest and more.

Southern Sons, a Southern rock, alt-country, and rock group will play from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

A 3 v 3 basketball tournament ($10 entry fee) will benefit Banks Youth Basketball Association.

A cornhole tournament to benefit the Banks Braves Cross Country team was planned, but according to the cross country team, is no longer a tournament.

“We will still be there for anyone who wants to play a game of cornhole or donate to help support our team,” the group said in a social media post.

Donors will be entered into a raffle to win one of three prizes.

“Sue’s Steak Tacos and Kona Ice will be on site for food purchases,” Banks Assistant City Manager Angie Lanter said in an email to the Banks Post.

A sidewalk chalk art festival, hosted by the Friends of the Banks Public Library, will also be held.

To register, contact the library at 503-324-1382 or [email protected].

“I thought I was going to end up judging, but if my daughter’s involved, I can’t,” Banks Mayor Stephanie Jones said during a July city council meeting. Outside her role as mayor, Jones is the Friends’ president.

Find out more at a Facebook event page established by the city of Banks.

Greenville City Park is located at 12700 NW Arbor Park Loop.