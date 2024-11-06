Election 2024: Suzanne Bonamici heading to another term in U.S. House of Representatives

Representing Oregon’s 1st Congressional District, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici is headed to another two year’s representing Oregon’s northwest corner in Washington D.C.
With 69.64% in the first results, Bonamici, a Democrat, holds the lead over Republican challenger Bob Todd’s 27.73%.
Libertarian Joe Christman held a distant third place at 2.41%.
Bonamici has served in her role since 2012 after winning a special election to replace former Congressman David Wu, who resigned amid a sexual assault allegation.
Federal, statewide, and local election results can be found online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Information on county elections, including turnout and a schedule of when additional votes will be released, can be found on the Washington County Elections Division website.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.