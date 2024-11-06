The Oregon State Capitol building in Salem on May 23, 2022. Photo: Chas Hundley
Elections, News, Oregon

Election 2024: Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Treasurer first results

by Chas Hundley on

Three of Oregon’s top elected positions were up for grabs this year.

We are opting to defer to the coverage of the statewide Oregon Capital Chronicle on these three positions. You can find results by clicking on the links below.

Federal, statewide, and local election results can be found online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Information on county elections, including turnout and a schedule of when additional votes will be released, can be found on the Washington County Elections Division website.

Chas Hundley
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

