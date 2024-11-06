Election 2024: Early state measure results

A number of measures were before voters, and we are opting to defer to the coverage of the statewide Oregon Capital Chronicle on measures . You can find results by clicking on the links below.
- Measure 115 – Amends Constitution: Authorizes impeachment of statewide elected officials by Oregon Legislature with two-thirds vote by each House; establishes process
- Measure 116 – Amends Constitution: Establishes ‘Independent Public Service Compensation Commission’ to determine salaries for specified officials; eliminates legislative authority to set such salaries
- Measure 117 Gives voters option to rank candidates in order of preference; candidate receiving majority of votes in final round wins
- Measure 118 Increases highest corporate minimum taxes; distributes revenue to eligible individuals; state replaces reduced federal benefits
- Measure 119 Cannabis retailers/processors must remain neutral regarding communications to their employees from labor organizations; penalties
Federal, statewide, and local election results can be found online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Information on county elections, including turnout and a schedule of when additional votes will be released, can be found on the Washington County Elections Division website.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.