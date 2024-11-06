Election 2024: Banks City Council initial results

10 p.m. update: The latest results showed City Councilor Marilyn McCalister slightly widening her lead to 66.61% over challenger Debra L Berry’s 31.69%.

Three positions on the Banks City Council were on the ballot.

Two of the races were uncontested, and while some write-in activity appeared in the first batch of results, each incumbent is set to retain their seat barring significant changes in subsequent vote counts.

In the only contested City Council race, CC6, incumbent Marilyn McCalister is on track to win with

66.4% of the vote to challenger Debra L. Berry’s 32%.

In CC2, incumbent Don Giannetti will win a four-year term, with initial results showing him at 96.6% of the vote.

In CC4, incumbent Peter Edison is on track to secure another term, adding four years to his time on the City Council, where he has also served as mayor. Initial results show him at 91.2% of the vote.

The next batch of county election results is expected to be published at 10 p.m., according to the Washington County Elections Division.

Banks’ city councilors serve four year terms.

Federal, statewide, and local election results can be found online at results.oregonvotes.gov. Information on county elections, including turnout and a schedule of when additional votes will be released, can be found on the Washington County Elections Division website.