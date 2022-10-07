A map of the earthquake's epicenter, courtesy USGS
Earthquake rattles Willamette Valley

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck Oregon Friday morning at 5:52, centered on a location 16 kilometers east southeast of the unincorporated community of Lacomb in Linn County, according to initial reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS . . .

