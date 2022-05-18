Early results for local legislative races

LEGISLATIVE RACES

Early results published by the Oregon Secretary of State are in for a variety of legislative primary races in Oregon. We’re covering House District 31, House District 29, Senate District 15, and Senate District 16. Results valid as of 8:15 p.m.

House District 31

The newly-drawn House District 31 encompasses much of western Washington County, most of Columbia County and a small section of rural Multnomah County. The district includes Banks, Gales Creek, Timber, and more.

The incumbent, State Rep. Brad Witt did not run for reelection.

Republican

Brian Stout: 2,294 votes received (63%).

Drew Layda: 1325 votes received (36.4%).

With nearly twice the amount of votes cast in his favor, it’s clear that Stout will win his party’s nomination and advance to the general election in November.

Democrat

Anthony Sorace: 3,029 votes received (97.9%).

Being the only candidate for his party’s nomination, Sorace will win his party’s nomination and go on to face the Republican nominee in November.

House District 29

House District 29 includes a small part of the rural Gales Creek Valley outside Forest Grove city limits, as well as Forest Grove, Cornelius, western Hillsboro, part of Dilley, Verboort, Blooming, Laurel, and Laurelwood.

Republican

Gina Munster-Moore: 1,740 votes received (97.7%).

Being the only candidate for their party’s nomination, Munster-Moore will win their party’s nomination and go on to the general election in November.

Democrat

Susan McLain (incumbent): 2,765 votes received (98.2%).

Being the only candidate for their party’s nomination, McLain will win their party’s nomination and go on to the general election in November.

State Senate District 15

Democrat

Janeen Sollman (incumbent): 5,631 votes received (98.5%).

Being the only candidate for their party’s nomination, Sollman will win their party’s nomination and go on to the general election in November.

Republican

Carolina Malmedal: 3,216 votes received (98.3%).

Being the only candidate for their party’s nomination, Malmedal will win their party’s nomination and go on to the general election in November.

State Senate District 16

Melissa Busch: 8,167 votes received (98%).

Being the only candidate for their party’s nomination, Busch will win their party’s nomination and go on to the general election in November.

Republican

Suzanne Weber: 6,615 votes received (98.5%).

Being the only candidate for their party’s nomination, Weber will win their party’s nomination and go on to the general election in November.

View all the results at the Oregon Secretary of State’s results website.