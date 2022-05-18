Early results for county races and measures

Early results published by the Oregon Secretary of State are in for a number of county elected positions. Results are from 8:30 p.m.

County Chair

Kathryn Harrington (incumbent) 34,282 votes received (55%)

Beach Pace 27,284 votes received (43.8%).

With a significant lead over Pace, incumbent Harrington is all but certain to win reelection to her seat.

Washington County Commissioner District 4

Jerry Willey, running unopposed, will win reelection to his seat, which encompasses most of western Washington County.

11,553 votes received (97.6%).

Washington County District Attorney

Kevin Barton (incumbent) 38,309 votes received (56.2%).

Brian Decker 29,679 votes received (43.5%).

With a significant lead over Decker, incumbent Barton is all but certain to win reelection to his position.

County Auditor

John Hutzler (incumbent) 21,295 votes received (36%).

Kristine Adams-Wannberg 37,449 votes received (63.3%).

Incumbent Hutzler will lose his seat to challenger Adams-Wannberg.

Justice of the Peace

Dan Cross (incumbent) running unopposed, will win reelection to his seat.

36,833 votes received, (98.5%).

Measure 34-314, which would overturn a flavored vape ban

A “Yes” vote would overturn the ban, while a “No” vote would keep the ban as adopted by the Washington County Board on November 2, 2021.

The ban is on track to remain with “no” votes far outweighing “yes.”

No: 58,410 votes (76.8%).

Yes: 17,646 votes (23.2%).

View all the results at the Oregon Secretary of State’s results website.