Early results for county races and measures

Early results published by the Oregon Secretary of State are in for a number of county elected positions. Results are from 8:30 p.m.
County Chair
Kathryn Harrington (incumbent) 34,282 votes received (55%)
Beach Pace 27,284 votes received (43.8%).
With a significant lead over Pace, incumbent Harrington is all but certain to win reelection to her seat.
Washington County Commissioner District 4
Jerry Willey, running unopposed, will win reelection to his seat, which encompasses most of western Washington County.
11,553 votes received (97.6%).
Washington County District Attorney
Kevin Barton (incumbent) 38,309 votes received (56.2%).
Brian Decker 29,679 votes received (43.5%).
With a significant lead over Decker, incumbent Barton is all but certain to win reelection to his position.
County Auditor
John Hutzler (incumbent) 21,295 votes received (36%).
Kristine Adams-Wannberg 37,449 votes received (63.3%).
Incumbent Hutzler will lose his seat to challenger Adams-Wannberg.
Justice of the Peace
Dan Cross (incumbent) running unopposed, will win reelection to his seat.
36,833 votes received, (98.5%).
Measure 34-314, which would overturn a flavored vape ban
A “Yes” vote would overturn the ban, while a “No” vote would keep the ban as adopted by the Washington County Board on November 2, 2021.
The ban is on track to remain with “no” votes far outweighing “yes.”
No: 58,410 votes (76.8%).
Yes: 17,646 votes (23.2%).
View all the results at the Oregon Secretary of State’s results website.