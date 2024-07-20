Early morning crash in Glenwood results in helicopter transport from Banks

An early morning crash on Highway 6 in Glenwood resulted in a Life Flight ride to a hospital Saturday morning.
According to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the scene of a single vehicle crash next to the Glenwood Food Mart just before 4 a.m. Saturday.
After extracting the driver from the vehicle, the patient was driven to Banks’ helicopter landing pad on the patch of land formed by the Highway 6 off-ramp curve where it intersects with Main Street.
The location of the helicopter landing pad in Banks
From there, a Life Flight Network helicopter transported the patient to a local trauma hospital with what Forest Grove Fire & Rescue described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
On scene, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue was assisted by the Banks Fire District and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
