Dispatches from History: Political ads from the 1922 primary elections

With "polls" closing at 8 p.m., and an expected delay in results as ballots trickle in over the next week and beyond, why not take a moment to look at some political ads... from 1922?

These advertisements appeared in the May 11, 1922 edition of the Washington County News-Times. Back then, the primaries took place on a Friday, held in 1922 on May 19.

