Deadline to enter the Banks Holiday Lighting Contest is today

Today, Wednesday, Dec. 4 is the final day to enter the Banks Chamber of Commerce-sponsored 2024 Holiday Lighting Contest.

Judging of final entries will be held during the evenings of Dec. 8 through Dec. 14. Winners will receive prized donated by the Banks Chamber of Commerce, Jim’s Market, the city of Bank, and Welcome Home Realty.

The contest is open to businesses and homes, and prizes will be awarded. As of Wednesday, nine homes and four businesses had entered the competition.

Entries can be made by emailing [email protected] with your name, phone number, and address and a subject line of “Holiday Lighting Contest,” or by calling or text at 503-679-9406.

Chamber officials urged entrants to make sure they got a confirmation email back to be entered.

Mailed applications can also be sent, but must be received by Monday, December 8 to be counted, Banks Chamber of Commerce President Susie Jurgensen said in a message to the Banks Post. Jurgensen recommended an email or phone entry. To mail an application, print out the form below and follow the instructions there.