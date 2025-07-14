Cyclist struck north of Mountaindale, left injured in ditch overnight after hit-and-run, police say

A woman cycling on NW Dairy Creek Road in the northern Mountaindale area was struck by a vehicle overnight and lay in a ditch all night before a passerby found her and called for help Sunday morning.

“The bicyclist suffered serious leg, facial and other injuries and spent the night, outside and alone in a ditch, until she was discovered,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 22400 block of NW Dairy Creek Road near NW Essner Drive in the northern reaches of the Mountaindale community July 13 at 7:17 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist.

A passerby found a woman who had been struck and left seriously injured in a ditch overnight.

“The driver fled the scene after the crash,” the sheriff’s office said.

The Banks Post is supported by these local businesses and groups

The injured woman was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center. Dairy Creek Road was closed for several hours Sunday morning.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team (CART) investigated the hit-and-run and is leading the investigation.

Help us do more in Banks I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.

I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was urged to call Washington County non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111 and reference case number 50-25-9657.

“Deputies remind all to share the road responsibly. Follow posted speed limits, allow plenty of room when passing or turning, and always use appropriate turn signals,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.