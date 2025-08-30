Crash in Glenwood backs traffic up for miles

A crash in Glenwood snarled Labor Day weekend traffic for up to three miles and resulted in minor injuries to at least four people, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said Saturday.

Crews from Forest Grove Fire & Rescue (FGF&R) responded to the scene near the Glenwood Food Mart around 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 30. Four patients were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and the highway was closed for about 45 minutes while emergency crews worked the scene.

“This closure created a big back up of traffic, between 2 to 3 miles long for Westbound travelers,” FGF&R said.

“Once the patients were taken care of, the crews on scene worked together to clear the debris for a sooner reopening of the Highway,” the agency said, noting that there could be delays while tow trucks remove the damaged vehicles.

“As you venture out on the last weekend of summer, please take steps to travel safely with the increased traffic on roadways,” FGF&R said.

Also responding to the scene were the Banks Fire District, AMR, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon State Police and the Oregon Department of Transportation.