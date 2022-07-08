County hires new elections division manager

Following the retirement of Washington County Elections Division Manager Mickie Kawai earlier this year, Dan Forester was selected to take over the position in late June, Washington County said.

According to a press release issued by the county June 29, Forester’s first day in the role was June 27.

Prior to his employment with the county, Forester worked at the Multnomah County Elections Division for eight years, working in areas such as election calendar management, ensuring ballot tabulation accuracy, and as an election systems specialist, among other roles.

“I am confident in Dan’s leadership and with his extensive elections experience and knowledge, that he will continue to uphold the integrity, security and privacy of each election cycle for our thousands of Washington County voters,” said Washington County Assessment and Taxation Director Joe Nelson. “I would also like to . . .

