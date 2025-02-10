‘Coffee with the Mayor’ event scheduled for Feb. 15

Those interested in meeting with Banks’ newly sworn in Mayor Marsha Kirk can do so at an event scheduled for Saturday, February 15 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Local Joy Coffee & Wine in Banks.
Billed as a casual event, the event advertises an opportunity to sit down with Kirk, chat, and ask questions of the city’s top elected official.
Local Joy Coffee & Wine is located at 13731 NW Main Street.
