Marsha Kirk is sworn in as mayor January 14, 2025 by Banks City Recorder Angie Lanter. Photo: Chas Hundley
‘Coffee with the Mayor’ event scheduled for Feb. 15

Those interested in meeting with Banks’ newly sworn in Mayor Marsha Kirk can do so at an event scheduled for Saturday, February 15 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Local Joy Coffee & Wine in Banks.

Billed as a casual event, the event advertises an opportunity to sit down with Kirk, chat, and ask questions of the city’s top elected official.

Local Joy Coffee & Wine is located at 13731 NW Main Street.

Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.

Chas Hundley

