City to host ‘Moana 2’ screening

The city of Banks will host two “Movies in the Park” this summer, the first of which, a screening of ‘Moana 2,’ will be held Friday, July 18 at dusk.
“Grab your family, friends & coziest blanket and join us at Greenville City Park for a movie under the stars,” the city said in a social media post for the film screening.
The second city-sponsored film screening will be on August 8, where the city will show the 1994 interpretation of ‘Little Rascals.’
Greenville City Park is located in the center of the Arbor Village development at 41905 NW Arbor Park Loop.
