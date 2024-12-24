City seeks applicants for council seat soon to be vacated

Here we go again: The city of Banks reopened applications earlier this month for a council seat that will soon be vacated.

After appointing Pearcia Bogroff to former Councilor Catherine Sawyer‘s vacated seat Dec. 10, the city opened the window for applications to Council Position #CC1, a seat soon to be made vacant due to the impending resignation of City Councilor Marsha Kirk, who will leave the seat and be sworn in as mayor in January.

When full, the Banks City Council consists of six councilors and a mayor.

The term expires Dec. 31, 2026.

Prospective councilors must be a registered voter living within the Banks city limits for the past 12 months.

After an interview process, the city council will make a decision on who — if any — applicants to select.

Councilors are expected to attend regular council meetings held the second Tuesday of each month, usually starting at 6 p.m., which generally consist of a work session, a regular session, and sometimes an executive session.

“The City Council also attends an Annual Retreat (2 day) every winter, Budget Committee Meetings in the spring, and Bi-Annual Joint City Council/Planning Commission meetings (January/June) each year,” the city said in a notice for the open positions.

Councilors receive a bi-annual cash reimbursement of $150.

Those looking to join the council will have to fill out a form that asks applicants for their contact information, their reasons for wanting to join the council, information on prior city boards and commissions, and other information.

Applications are due Friday, Jan. 3, 2025 at 1:00 p.m.

“We advise making an appointment with the City Manager, so that they can be given an overview of the time commitment, extra committee assignments, etc., and answer any questions potential candidates may have,” Banks City Recorder and Assistant City Manager Angie Lanter said in an email to the Banks Post.

City Manager Jolynn Becker can be reached by phone (503-324-5112) or email ([email protected]) to supply that information and the requisite filing forms.