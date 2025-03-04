City residents who use Forest Grove pool: it’s closed until June 2

The Forest Grove Aquatic Center closed Monday for a planned three-month closure for repairs the city of Forest Grove said.

“We understand the closure will significantly impact the community, and we’ve worked hard to schedule it at a time that minimizes disruption,” the city said in a webpage for the project. “Unfortunately, there is never an ideal time for such an extended closure,” the city added.

The aquatic center is a hub for more than just city residents; it’s used by Pacific University athletes, Forest Grove High School student athletes, and other cities like Banks, who allow their residents to apply for a reimbursement for part of the cost of using Forest Grove’s facility.

The Forest Grove Aquatic Center charges “in-city” and “out of city” rates for use of the city’s pool and programs. In 2017, acknowledging that a pool in Banks wasn’t in the cards anytime soon, the city of Banks launched a program to reimburse city residents to bring the cost down to “in city” rates through a reimbursement form that must be filled out with the city.

The program still exists today, though in a given year, only three to five Banks residents take advantage of it, Banks Assistant City Manager Angie Lanter told the Banks Post.

The budget for the program is between $150 and $200, Banks City Manager Jolyn Becker added, based on last year’s activity.

Originally built in the 1960s according to city documents, there are several issues with the current facility, which includes two pools, a hot tub, a splash park, water slides, a sauna, a birthday rental room, and more.

In bid documents the city issued to attract contractors to take the project, the city said that 50 year-old-pool tile needed to be replaced due to cracks and erosion.

In fact, the current tile is so old, the city believes the existing tile must be entirely redesigned in the main pool.

“We understand that the rounded tile involved are likely not available anymore and that this detail would need to be different, therefor this is a design build project,” the city said.

Added to that, the city said the closure would see contractors repair the pool gutters.

One added positive is that the city’s typically scheduled late summer maintenance, which sees the pool close for routine maintenance, will be rolled into the extended closure this spring.

“We plan to address any remaining maintenance issues during the spring closure. While we hope there won’t be unexpected delays, we appreciate your understanding should anything arise,” the city said.

