City plans Halloween closure to outside traffic for Arbor Village

The city of Banks will close half the city to outside traffic on Halloween, according to the city, a move made at the request of local residents in the Arbor Village development, the city said.

“The City received multiple citizen requests from last Halloween to shut down a couple of city streets (due to speeding, increased traffic, illegal parking, and increased pedestrian traffic) for the safety of the children that are out trick-or treating,” the city announced in a social media post and email.

On Oct. 3, 2023, a young child was struck and killed by a motorist in Arbor Village.

At a following city council meeting, deputies, councilors, and at least one community member discussed traffic safety in the development.

City council meeting minutes from Tuesday, October 10, 2023. Photo: Chas Hundley

This year, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, Trellis Way and Oak Way, the two roads providing access to the Arbor Village development, will be limited to motor vehicles from residents inside the development.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies serving the city of Banks will block access to the two roads and only allow motorists to enter after confirming their address.

Those who don’t reside in the development will be directed to park at Sunset Park, the Banks High School, or the Banks Elementary School.

The city noted that the Banks Sunset Park Association and the Banks School District offered the use of their parking lots to support the plan.

Then, trick-or-treaters can walk into the development to conduct their costumed candy crawl.