City opens nominations for 2024 Banks Citizenship Award

Once again, the city of Banks is looking for the best among the residents of Banks and surrounding communities who’ve left a lasting positive mark on the city through their good works.

The nominating period for the 2024 Banks Citizenship Award, open through September 30, was announced on Sept. 17.

“Nominations should be based on volunteer service, and community involvement within the Banks Community,” the city said in a form on their website.

People who meet the following ideals are eligible:

Exemplifies a life dedicated to the Banks’ way of hard work, self-improvement, and community service.

Embodies the spirit of philanthropy while showing a remarkable commitment in both their personal and professional lives to improving the City of Banks.

Preserves, celebrates and promotes the richness of history, tradition, and values of our great City, while working to create a better world for all of us in the future by the work they do today.

Shares gifts with the community to boost recognition of the City of Banks.

Nominees need not live in Banks’ city limits; past recipients have included rural residents and North Plains residents.

Once the nomination period closes, the city’s mayor—currently Stephanie Jones—will select the 2024 award recipient.

Current city employees and city of Banks elected officials are not eligible.

The winning nominee will be notified by phone after Oct. 31 and presented with the award during the Nov. 12 Banks City Council meeting.

Nomination forms and more information can be found online or by contacting City Recorder/Assistant City Manager Angie Lanter at [email protected] or by calling the city at 503-324-5112.

Past Banks Citizenship Award Recipients

2012 – Jim Hough

2013 – Kathie Jackson & Jim Lucas

2014 – Raymond Deeth

2015 – Mark Ward

2016 – Marion Steinbach

2017 – Mel & Becky Clark

2018 – Shirley Javorsky

2019 – David Duyck

2020 – Leslee Sipp

2021 – Josh & Melissa Merritt

2022 – Margaret Holland

2023 – Clint Jackson