City election results: Psilocybin facilities on track to be banned for two years, uncontested candidates breeze to victory

With initial election results in for Tuesday’s election, elections in the city of Banks have only one competitive question: Will voters bar medical psilocybin facilities in city limits?

Four other races—mayor and three city council seats—had no surprises in store, given that each position had only one candidate file to run.

Initial returns as of just after 8 p.m. showed that Banks voters are inclined to ban psilocybin facilities in city limits for the next two years.

In the initial votes, which will be updated throughout the night and until November 15 before their final certification by December, 66.1% of voters cast a “yes” vote to prohibit psilocybin-related businesses in city limits, and 33.9% voted “no,” which would have allowed such businesses to establish

Banks’ Mayor Stephanie Jones will net another term, as will incumbent Marsha Kirk on the city council, while newcomers Niki Walters and Catherine Sawyer won their uncontested elections. All will be sworn in during the January 2023 city council meeting.

See these and other results online at results.oregonvotes.gov.