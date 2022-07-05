City Council considers in-city RV parking permit system

The Banks City Council is considering drafting an ordinance that would require property owners to obtain a temporary permit from the city to allow people to lodge on their land in a vehicle for 30 days or less.

For now, the city council decided to continue taking the issue under consideration in future work sessions and public meetings.

The council is considering the permit due to concerns raised by Banks residents and business owners about homeless automobile drivers, especially those in RVs, “camping” on city streets, and in some cases in private downtown parking lots where property owners are allowing people to “lodge” for several nights.

Individual city councilors and Mayor Stephanie Jones said they are aware that many residents and business owners are concerned about the possibility of homeless camps being established in Banks—a constantly recurring issue in other municipalities . . .

