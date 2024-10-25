Burn pile escapes, ignites wood deck west of Banks

A burn pile escaped and ignited a log deck west of Banks, prompting a response from three agencies Thursday.

“The concern was the fire would spread due to wind,” Banks Fire District Public Information Officer Mitch Ward said in a message to the Banks Post.

The fire was near the intersection of Stafford Road and Highway 6. According to Ward, the call first came in at 11:38 a.m. Thursday.

With the assistance of Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and Gaston Fire District, the fire did not spread far.