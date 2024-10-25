Burn pile escapes, ignites wood deck west of Banks

A burn pile escaped and ignited a log deck west of Banks, prompting a response from three agencies Thursday.
“The concern was the fire would spread due to wind,” Banks Fire District Public Information Officer Mitch Ward said in a message to the Banks Post.
The fire was near the intersection of Stafford Road and Highway 6. According to Ward, the call first came in at 11:38 a.m. Thursday.
With the assistance of Forest Grove Fire & Rescue and Gaston Fire District, the fire did not spread far.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.