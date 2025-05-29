Brush up on wildfire evacuation levels now

State fire experts are expecting an aggressive and difficult wildfire season this summer, officials said during a press conference in early May, during which they outlined their plans to respond to wildfires throughout the state.

But local residents have a part to play in responding to and preparing for this year’s wildfire season, too.

Brush up on wildfire levels before a wildfire is bearing down on you

Manning residents in 2023. Cherry Grove residents in 2024. Areas less than two miles from Gales Creek in 2022. Evacuations in recent years due to wildfires have become more commonplace in western Washington County. In 2020, the Clackamas Community College wrestling team evacuated from fires in Clackamas County, and ended up in Banks at Schlegel Hall.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) is urging Oregonians to brush up on evacuation levels and the terminology used by fire agencies when issuing evacuations.

“Last year’s wildfire season was the most destructive in Oregon’s recorded history. The 2025 season is shaping up to be just as [formidable],” OEM said in a press release. “Wildfires can spread rapidly, threatening lives, homes and communities, so it’s vital [that] Oregonians be prepared ahead of time to receive timely notices and to evacuate if asked,” the state agency said.

Know the levels

Oregon uses a three-level evacuation system. It uses numbers, phrases, and colors to drive home the severity of the corresponding level of evacuation. They are:

Level One – BE READY (Green): Stay aware of the wildfire threat and get prepared. Pack your go-kit, check emergency contacts, and ensure those in vulnerable situations (older adults, children, individuals with disabilities, and livestock owners) are ready to evacuate if needed.

(Green): Stay aware of the wildfire threat and get prepared. Pack your go-kit, check emergency contacts, and ensure those in vulnerable situations (older adults, children, individuals with disabilities, and livestock owners) are ready to evacuate if needed. Level Two – BE SET (Yellow): Be prepared to leave at any moment. This indicates significant wildfire danger. Voluntary evacuation is encouraged—especially for those needing extra time to relocate safely.

(Yellow): Be prepared to leave at any moment. This indicates significant wildfire danger. Voluntary evacuation is encouraged—especially for those needing extra time to relocate safely. Level Three – GO (Red): Evacuate immediately! This means extreme danger is present, and it is unsafe to remain in place. Emergency responders may not be able to assist further. Leave immediately without gathering belongings and check TripCheck.com or call 511 for evacuation routes.

Sign up for alerts

There are several emergency alert systems that area residents can sign up for. They are not just for wildfires; alerts include notifications about floods, severe weather hazards, terrorism incidents and more.

Alerts can be received by text, email, or a phone call, and can be customized by type of emergency.

Find which alert system to sign up for by visiting publicalerts.org/signup. You can also sign up for alerts from other counties if you work there or need to help a family member sign up.

Banks Fire District and Forest Grove Fire & Rescue both make frequent use of Facebook to make updates regarding fires and other disasters.

Tripcheck.com shows road closures and traffic cameras for state and some county roads.

Find a community event to help you prepare

Nancy Flores-Sanchez, Outreach and MRC program specialist with Washington County speaks to Gales Creek residents in the Gales Creek Church Fellowship Hall May 21, 2025. Photo: Chas Hundley

In a recent Gales Creek Neighborhood Watch event, Gales Creek residents gathered to hear from Washington County emergency preparedness staff in a presentation that covered more than just wildfires, but how to prepare for common emergency situations. Participants walked away armed with knowledge, and two toilet seat lids that can be fitted to a five-gallon bucket.

More information on county-level efforts to prepare for disasters can be found online at washingtoncountyor.gov/emergency.

Banks Fire will host wildfire preparedness event in Buxton June 5

Banks Fire District Defensible Space Coordinator Capt. Scott Arlin will host the Oregon State Fire Marshal, Washington County Emergency Management, and federal agencies Thursday, June 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hornshuh Creek Fire Station in Buxton.

“Come learn about our Community Wildfire Protection Plan including fire history, behavior and probability; firefighting capabilities and watery supplies; evacuation routes; community hazard ratings, mitigation recommendations; and home ignition zone recommendations,” Banks Fire Public Information Officer Scott Adams said.

Adams asked attendees to RSVP to the event, which includes a light meal and drinks, by emailing [email protected].

Hornshuh Creek Fire Station is located at 49021 NW Sunset Hwy in Buxton.

Create an evacuation plan

To find resources on creating a family evacuation plan, visit ready.gov/plan. Another resource with an easy-to-follow checklist can be found at wildfire.oregon.gov/prepare.