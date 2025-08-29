Braves make preseason coaches polls in football, cross-country, soccer

The preseason coaches poll results from OSAAtoday are out, and coaches across Oregon have Banks high in the rankings in football, girls and boys cross-country, and girls soccer.
The polls are for opinion purposes only and do not factor into formal ratings for playoff purposes. Banks is classified as a 3A school.
Football
The Braves sit at #3 in the preseason coaches polls. Burns is at the top, followed by Cascade Christian.
View all pre-season 4A and 3A football coaches polls here.
Girls Soccer
The Braves sit at #4 in the preseason coaches polls. At the top are three private schools, Catlin Gabel, Valley Catholic, and Oregon Episcopal.
View all pre-season girls soccer coaches polls here.
Cross-country
Boys
Coaches placed Banks in the #2 spot, with Siuslaw topping the list.
View all boys cross-country preseason coaches polls here.
Girls
Coaches placed Banks in the #3 spot, with Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa in #1, followed by Oregon Episcopal at #2.
View all girls cross-country preseason coaches polls here.
Help us do more in Banks
I’m Chas Hundley, the founder of the Banks Post.
I grew up on Highway 6, I’m a Banks Troop 581 Eagle Scout, and I plan to spend my entire journalism career here. I hope you will sign up for a subscription today to join my mission to bring the best journalism possible to the Banks area.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.