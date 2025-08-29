Braves make preseason coaches polls in football, cross-country, soccer

The preseason coaches poll results from OSAAtoday are out, and coaches across Oregon have Banks high in the rankings in football, girls and boys cross-country, and girls soccer.

The polls are for opinion purposes only and do not factor into formal ratings for playoff purposes. Banks is classified as a 3A school.

Football

The Braves sit at #3 in the preseason coaches polls. Burns is at the top, followed by Cascade Christian.

View all pre-season 4A and 3A football coaches polls here.

Girls Soccer

The Braves sit at #4 in the preseason coaches polls. At the top are three private schools, Catlin Gabel, Valley Catholic, and Oregon Episcopal.

View all pre-season girls soccer coaches polls here.

Cross-country

Boys

Coaches placed Banks in the #2 spot, with Siuslaw topping the list.

View all boys cross-country preseason coaches polls here.

Girls

Coaches placed Banks in the #3 spot, with Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa in #1, followed by Oregon Episcopal at #2.

View all girls cross-country preseason coaches polls here.