Banks September 2024 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council by deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Banks Post does not write, edit, or alter the contents of the police log.
Good Evening Mayor, City Counsel, and anyone else watching or attending,
This report will go over two notable calls for service in the city last month, an update to the big summer heist that happened in town a couple months ago, and an important public safety announcement to the city and surrounding areas.
School is back in session, and the speed limit anywhere in town is still 25 MPH, but from 7 AM to 5 PM, Main Street and Trellis along the school properties is 20 MPH. There are lots of traffic stops being made and lots of citations issued as well. Please be mindful—even if you have a child in your car to be dropped off at school—that it is 20 MPH. I prefer to see people being safe and keeping the kids safe than writing you a citation. Also, fines double in a school zone. This includes all violations such as fail to obey a traffic control device like signs that prohibit traffic on Trellis Way during the school drop-off and pickup. The drop-off and pickup route for the grade school is clearly marked.
Now here are some call summaries and an update to the Banks Burglary.
- On 9/6/24, about 0045 hrs, Deputy Partain encountered a male subject in the roadway near Hwy 47 under Wilson River Hwy. He spoke with the subject and asked him to stay out of the roadway and leave the area. A short time later, Deputy Partain came back thru town and that same male subject was back in the street and threw a water bottle at his patrol car, then ran away. Deputies responded and looked for the male who was identified, and that subject was on probation in Yamhill County. Yamhill County placed a detainer on the male, and when he was located near Main and Trellis, he was taken into custody and lodged in the jail. The male, it was determined, to be under the influence of Methamphetamine.
- On 9/30/24—within the city there was a reported home burglary. It is determined that the homeowner moved here from another state to escape a dangerous relationship. It is suspected that the burglary suspect was the same person from that bad relationship who may be stalking their old partner from the other state. This investigation is ongoing; there is no probable cause to make any arrests at this time.
- Update from the burglary that occurred at the Banks Billiards a few months ago: After viewing security video, writing and serving several search warrants, I have identified the suspect and his accomplice. Deputy Partain again located on graveyard my suspect camping in the Gales Creek wilderness area at about 0300 AM. He was arrested and taken to the jail where he was booked for Aggravated Theft 1 and Burglary of a Business. The case was then taken to the Grand Jury, and the suspect was indicted along with his accomplice. The accomplice was subsequently arrested by Forest Grove for a warrant issued by the Grand Jury. This case is now awaiting trial or plea bargain in court.
Chas Hundley is the editor of the Banks Post and sister news publications the Gales Creek Journal and the Salmonberry Magazine. He grew up in Gales Creek and has a cat.