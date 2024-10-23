Banks September 2024 Police Log

As presented to the Banks City Council by deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Banks Post does not write, edit, or alter the contents of the police log.

Good Evening Mayor, City Counsel, and anyone else watching or attending,

This report will go over two notable calls for service in the city last month, an update to the big summer heist that happened in town a couple months ago, and an important public safety announcement to the city and surrounding areas.

School is back in session, and the speed limit anywhere in town is still 25 MPH, but from 7 AM to 5 PM, Main Street and Trellis along the school properties is 20 MPH. There are lots of traffic stops being made and lots of citations issued as well. Please be mindful—even if you have a child in your car to be dropped off at school—that it is 20 MPH. I prefer to see people being safe and keeping the kids safe than writing you a citation. Also, fines double in a school zone. This includes all violations such as fail to obey a traffic control device like signs that prohibit traffic on Trellis Way during the school drop-off and pickup. The drop-off and pickup route for the grade school is clearly marked.

Now here are some call summaries and an update to the Banks Burglary.