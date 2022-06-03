Banks School District to host community forum with two superintendent finalists

The Banks School District will host a 45 minute forum on Monday, June 6 with the two finalists for the superintendent position that opened after current superintendent Jeff Leo announced his resignation earlier this year.

Leo told the Banks Post he plans to return to a teaching position.

According to a press release issued by the district, a field of 15 candidates selected from more than 30 applications was winnowed down to two finalists: Melissa Goff, currently an educational consultant and former school superintendent, and Brian Sica, currently holding the title of Administrator for Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment in the Beaverton School District, where he previously served as a school principal.

The forum, open to the public, will be held in the Banks Middle School cafeteria (12850 NW Main Street) from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, June 6. . . .

